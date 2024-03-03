Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, Notorious Pakistan Terrorist Commander, Killed Under Mysterious Circumstances

Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, a notorious figure on India's list of most wanted terrorists, was found dead under "mysterious circumstances" in Pakistan on Saturday (March 2), according to reports. This development adds to the string of incidents that have raised concerns about Pakistan's alleged harbouring of high-profile terrorist operatives.

The media reports further stated the Pakistan-based terrorist commander was found dead in Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rehman, self-styled secretary general of the United Jihad Council (UJC), belonged to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman was originally from Pulwama, but relocated to Pakistan after orchestrating multiple terror attacks in Kashmir. He held significant positions within the terrorist landscape, serving as the secretary-general of the United Jihad Council (UJC) and as the emir of Tahreek-ul-Mujahdeen (TuM). Designated as a terrorist by the Indian Government in October 2022, Rehman was known to collaborate closely with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.