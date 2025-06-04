Sheikh Mujib's freedom fighter status has not been revoked, says Yunus's deputy press secretary

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 4 : Bangladesh's interim government on Wednesday clarified that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's freedom fighter status has not been revoked.

The government issued an ordinance amending the National Freedom Fighters Council, Jamuka Act on Tuesday night, defining a new definition of a heroic freedom fighter.

"Sheikh Mujib's freedom fighter status has not been revoked despite the amendment of the Jamuka Act," Azad Majumder, deputy press secretary to the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, told ANI.

Bangladeshi media reported that Mujibnagar government leaders, including Sheikh Mujib, had their freedom fighter status revoked, but the government clarified that Mujibnagar government leaders, including Mujib, will remain freedom fighters.

Adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Faruk-e-Azam, said that those who were in the Mujibnagar government were also freedom fighters. Those who fought the liberation war with arms and those who led it were freedom fighters. However, the officials and employees of that government were associates of the liberation war.

He said that according to the Jamuka Ordinance, diplomats including the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra are associate freedom fighters. Associate does not mean that their honour has been tarnished.

There are four categories of freedom fighters: first, those Bangladeshi professionals who made special contributions to the liberation war abroad and played an active role in shaping world public opinion.

Secondly, those who served as officials, employees, envoys, and other assistants under the Bangladesh Government (Mujibnagar) formed during the Liberation War.

Thirdly, all the artists and technicians of the Swadhin Bangla Radio Station and all the Bangladeshi journalists who served in support of the Liberation War at home and abroad.

Fourthly, the Swadhin Bangla Football Team.

Bangladesh gained independence through a nine-month bloody war in 1971 against Pakistan under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. India helped Bangladesh achieve independence.

