Sheikha Bodour inaugurates 1st Sharjah Literature Festival

Sharjah [UAE], January 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, officially inaugurated the first edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, under the slogan 'Emirati Tales Inspire the Future,' the festival aims to showcase Emirati literary creativity while reinforcing the UAE's position as a vibrant hub for literature and culture.

With nine core themes encompassing various aspects of literature, culture, and various engaging events, the festival offers a dynamic platform for exchanging visions and ideas among local literary and cultural leaders. It also provides a key opportunity to support Emirati publishers and further strengthen the UAE's publishing sector.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi expressed pride in launching this new cultural event in Sharjah, the incubator of culture, literature and creativity.

She said, 'The Sharjah Literature Festival is a celebration of our shared stories and a platform to nurture Emirati creativity. By connecting the past with the present, this festival elevates the transformative power of literature to inspire progress and cultural dialogue. These stories will resonate not only within the UAE but also across the world, building bridges of understanding and imagination.'

The opening ceremony of the festival, presented by author Sheikha Al Mutairi, included a blend of visual and musical arts that celebrate the beauty of words and culture. Emarati Artist and calligrapher Abdullah Alastad presented a live artistic performance on stage showcasing the arts of Arabic calligraphy, accompanied by a poetic narration by poet Zigzag Ghanem, who recited a collection of captivating Arabic poetry verses expressing the beauty of art and words.

The festival will run until 21st January and features a rich array of literary, cultural, and entertainment events inspired by its theme. One of the highlights is the book fair, which takes place throughout the five days of the event and includes participation from 41 Emirati publishers showcasing their latest literary works.

The festival invites attendees on an immersive journey that explores both the stories of the past and present through engaging sessions and discussions. It also offers an opportunity to dive into the realms of local poetry and Emirati melodies. In addition, visitors can enjoy 20 cultural programs, eight workshops, and five daily musical performances. The festival also features five shopping outlets and a unique dining experience from over 10 diverse restaurants.

This festival reflects Sharjah's vision to be a beacon of culture and literature, serving as a bridge for communication with other civilizations. It celebrates the Emirati literary landscape and underscores the idea that 'Emirati Tales' are foundational to the future cultural aspirations of the emirate, inspiring future generations both locally and regionally.

The event brings together literary icons from across the UAE, united by stories of human creativity. It provides a platform for creative dialogue and literary innovation, aligning with the emirate's broader goal of promoting literature and culture as essential pillars for societal progress. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor