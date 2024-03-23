Sheikha Fatima receives ambassadresses accredited to UAE

Dubai [UAE], March 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation," Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), received a number of ambassadresses accredited to the UAE at Qasr Al Bahr on Saturday evening.

During a Ramadan banquet hosted by Her Highness, Sheikha Fatima welcomed the diplomats and exchanged cordial talks with them on the good relations between the UAE and their respective countries, as well as the most important areas of existing cooperation, especially in community, development, family and childhood affairs. She wished them a good stay in the UAE and to work on strengthening relations between the UAE and their countries.

For their part, the ambassadresses praised the development and humanitarian efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak at the regional and international levels and her support for issues that concern women and children.

They pointed to Her Highness' pivotal role in promoting Emirati women and empowering them to participate in the comprehensive development drive that the UAE is witnessing across various fields.

The reception was attended by a number of Sheikhas, female ministers and leaders in the UAE (ANI/WAM)

