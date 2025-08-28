Shigeru Ishiba, one of first global leaders to reach out to PM Modi after Pahalgam attack: India’s Ambassador to Japan

Japan, Aug 28 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to embark on a two-day official visit to Japan starting August 29, India’s Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George on Thursday highlighted the close relationship between PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, recalling the early show of solidarity from Japan following the Pahalgam terror attack and said that he was one of the first global leaders to reach out to PM Modi after the tragic incident.

He added that this visit will further deepen both their personal rapport and strategic trust.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Ambassador George said, “Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Ishiba have met on several occasions — at Davos and during the G7 Summit in Canada. They maintain regular contact through telephone and diplomatic channels.

"I clearly recall that Prime Minister Ishiba was one of the first global leaders to reach out to Prime Minister Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack, offering heartfelt condolences and strong support to India in its fight against terrorism. This gesture symbolised the deep mutual respect and understanding between the two leaders, which transcends mere protocol. I am confident that this upcoming visit will further deepen both their personal rapport and strategic trust.”

Ambassador George further emphasised the strategic and cultural importance of this visit.

“India and Japan share an excellent relationship rooted in civilisational and cultural connections. When you visit this beautiful part of Japan, you will clearly see India’s presence and influence. It is on this strong foundation that we have nurtured and built our partnership,” he said.

He added, “In 2014, India and Japan established a special strategic and global partnership, initiated by PM Modi and then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. This partnership is unique — it is special, strategic, global, and dynamic. Over the past decade, we have steadily expanded and enriched this relationship. The annual summit scheduled for this week provides an ideal platform to review the progress we have made and to chart a fresh road map to elevate our partnership to even greater heights.”

When asked about the level of interest and connection the Japanese people feel towards PM Modi, Ambassador George said, “Absolutely, there is a strong connection. Even before he became Prime Minister, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi had visited Japan. Since becoming India’s Prime Minister, he has made multiple visits here. This partnership has flourished considerably under his leadership over the last ten years.

"The Japanese people truly value this growing bond, and the warm reception extended to him — from both our Indian diaspora and Japanese friends — is a testament to the genuine enthusiasm and respect they have for him.”

Ambassador George outlined the Prime Minister’s packed itinerary.

“Prime Minister Modi will be in Japan for two days — August 29 and 30. During his visit, he will participate in the summit with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba. There will also be several bilateral meetings, interactions with the business community, and a reception hosted by the Indian diaspora.”

He added, “Our bilateral relationship encompasses multiple dimensions: Political, strategic, economic, business, science and technology, and most importantly, people-to-people connections. Each of these facets will be touched upon during the visit. Notably, this year marks the India-Japan Year of Science, Technology, and Innovation Exchanges, so there will be several events and discussions highlighting these areas.”

PM Modi is set to depart for Japan later this evening to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be his eighth visit to Japan and the first summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The External Affairs Ministry, in a statement, said the two leaders would review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, covering a wide array of areas including Defence and security, trade, economy, technology and innovation, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

