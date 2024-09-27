Shigeru Ishiba set to become Japan's next prime minister

Tokyo [Japan], September 27 : Japan's former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to become the country's next prime minister after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on Friday.

Ishiba, 67, in a runoff vote, defeated economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, Kyodo news outlet reported.

Takaichi received 194 votes to Ishiba's 215, narrowly missing the chance to become Japan's first woman prime minister. Takaichi had contested against Kishida in 2021.

The vote comes after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement in August that he would not stand for re-election.

The LDP has a majority in parliament and thus picks the prime ministers.

Ishiba, who formerly also served as Japan's agriculture minister is expected to select new LDP executives on Monday and form his Cabinet after being elected prime minister at an extraordinary Diet session that is set to begin on October 1.

Other candidates who contested the elections were former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Digital Minister Taro Kono and former health minister Katsunobu Kato.

Ishiba is set to helm world's fourth-largest economy in the face of a weakening yen, inflation, growing national debt and wage stagnation. The country has also to contend with increasing tensions in the Asia-Pacific, North Korea's nuclear ambitions and China's growing military threats.

He is a strong backer of Taiwanese democracy and has proposed creating an "Asian NATO" to counter security threats from China and North Korea as per the Washington Times. Considered a defence policy expert, Ishiba, idea of an Asian version of NATO has drawn skepticism from many observers in Washington, the US daily reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor