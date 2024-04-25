Shimla: Tibetans in exile hold peace march on 35th birth anniversary of Panchen Lama

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), April 25 : Tibetans-in-exile on occasion of the 35th birthday of 11th Panchen Lama in Shimla organized a peace march and demanded that the international community should put pressure on China to release the monk.

The Shimla chapter of Tibetan Women Association and Tibetan Youth Congress jointly organized this peace March in which monks, men and women participated in this peace procession here on Thursday evening.

During the procession, the freedom activists, monks and others holding candles and chanting mantras are demanding the international community to put pressure on China to release the 11th Panchen Lama.

Following this, Tibetans-in-exile offered prayers on the auspicious occasion in Jonang Monastery in Shimla and expected the immediate release of the young spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism.

11th Panchen Lama was abducted by Chinese authorities at the age of six, said Tibetans. Panchen Lama is the second most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism, after Dalai Lama.

"It is a happy moment for us as it is the Birthday of 11th Panchen Lama. At the same time it is a moment of sorrow for us as he is captured by the Chinese and we don't know his whereabouts. It's been missing for 28 years. He was abducted by Chinese when he was 6 years of age in 1995," said Tsering Dorjee a Spokesperson of the Tibetan community in Shimla.

"The 11th Panchen Lama and the Dalai Lama are important for Buddhists, he is recognized by the Dalai Lama even in absence of the Dalai Lama. The Panchen Lama recognizes the Dalai lama. He is important for us after the 14th Dalai Lama, so we need a Panchen Lama soon. We have been demanding the Indian government to intervene and put pressure on China for his release. Now we want the UNO and the international community to put pressure," the Spokesperson added.

The young Tibetan Buddhist monks in exile are also demanding the intervention of the Indian prime Minister and government. They want him immediately to be released from China so that they can continue preaching Buddhism.

"The 11th Panchen Lama in Buddhism is important to us, we are celebrating his 35th birthday with a hope to get him released from Chinese prison. We want to know his whereabouts, Inside Tibet there is no freedom, and we want the freedom of Tibet. We want the Indian PM and government to put pressure on China to release the 11th Panchen Lama," said Hemung Lama, a young Tibetan Buddhist monk.

Gendhun Chockyi Nyima (11th Panchen Lama) was born in Lhari village in Nagchu region of Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) on April 25, 1989. At the age of six in May 1995 he was recognized as the reincarnation of 10th Panchen Lama by Tibetan spiritual head the 14th Dalai Lama. Denouncing the recognition of the Panchen Lama in 1995 Chinese had already installed the other Panchen Lama Gyatsen Norbu.

These Tibetans allege that since then Chinese authorities have allegedly abducted the boy monk and want to know about the whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama and demand his immediate release.

