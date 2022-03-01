Shipping company Maersk likely to suspend deliveries to and from Russia

The world's largest container shipping company Maersk Line is likely to suspend all deliveries to and from Russia, the Danish shipping giant informed on Monday. In a statement, Maersk stated that following the invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions against Kremlin, the shipping giant was also looking into possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland. The announcement came with President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine entering its sixth day. The Danish shipping giant which has been active in Russia since 1992, in a statement said, “(We are) closely monitoring and preparing to comply with the ever-evolving sanctions and restrictions. Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland."

Meanwhile, Kharkiv has been bombed heavily for days now, and 16 people were killed before Tuesday's attack Mr Zelensky said. His government accuses Russia of trying to lay siege to Kharkiv and other cities, including the capital Kyiv, where a huge Russian armoured convoy is approaching. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the world must do more to punish Russia for the "barbaric" attack on Freedom Square and residential neighbourhoods, accusing the Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing "more war crimes out of fury, murdering innocent civilians". The sixth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen continued attacks on several fronts, but the Russian advance has reportedly been slowed by Ukrainian resistance. Meanwhile new satellite images showed a 40-mile (64km) long Russian military convoy snaking its way toward the capital, Kyiv, where air raid sirens were again ringing out on Tuesday morning.





