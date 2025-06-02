Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde leads all-party delegation in Liberia

Monrovia [Liberia], June 2 : Group 4 of the all-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, visited several cultural and historical sites in Liberia as part of the ongoing Operation Sindoor diplomatic outreach.

The delegation began its visit by paying tribute to former Liberian President William Tubman. Shinde and other members offered floral respects at Tubman's grave. Tubman, remembered as the "father of modern Liberia", served as the country's president for nearly three decades and is credited with modernising its institutions.

Next, the group later visited the National Museum of Liberia in Monrovia. Officials from the Liberian government presented a detailed account of the country's history, culture, and heritage.

Members of the delegation interacted with museum curators and were briefed on Liberia's post-independence development and political legacy.

The delegation also visited the Gurudwara Sahib in Monrovia and offered prayers.

On Saturday, the group 4 of all party delegation reached Liberia on Saturday (local time), where they were warmly welcomed by the Representative and Chairman of the Executive of the House of Representatives of Liberia, Sekou S Kanneh and Ambassador of India to Liberia Manoj Bihari Verma.

Welcoming the delegation, Sekou S. Kanneh extended their support to India in its fight against terrorism.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "We welcome our counterpart from India, and we stand with them in a fight against terrorists. We have our share of war. We don't want any more trouble in West Africa. Terrorists are our number one enemy. So we stand with our colleagues from India in the fight against terrorists. Unfortunately, this is going on, but the entire world needs to stand together to fight against terrorists," Sekou S Kanneh said.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed gratitude for the warm welcome of the delegation in Liberia. He emphasised the India and Liberia ties.

"The Indian delegation has reached Liberia... I am very much grateful to the Liberian government for a warm welcome. Liberia also has a very good bilateral relationship with India for a period of time, and we hold special positions for each other... This message of peace, this message of zero tolerance against terrorism, the message of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the message from 1.4 billion Indians will be best appreciated in Liberia," Shinde said.

The delegation has reached Liberia as part of India's efforts to reach out to partner countries to highlight its fight against cross-border terrorism and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism.

The delegation led by Shinde also includes BJP MP Atul Garg and Manan Kumar Mishra, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor