Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim give hilarious performance on 'Hum Toh Hain Cappuccino'

Mumbai, Jan 6 Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim, who are the contestants in the celebrity dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ have been captivating audiences with their individual performances, and now together, they left everyone in splits with their hilarious performance to the song ‘Hum Toh Hain Cappuccino’.

In this week’s unique challenge -- ‘Chaar Ka Vaar’, two celebrity contestants along with their choreographers must compete as a team of four to impress the judges -- Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora.

Shiv and Shoaib are all set to raise the entertainment quotient with their impeccable timing, in a routine filled with quirky moves and infectious enthusiasm.

An impressed Farah said: “My laughter began right from the moment you started the act. From the beginning to the end, my smile has not left my face. What a performance! And girls, you were mind-blowing.”

“This act had everything -- comedy, a lot of dancing, so many lifts, and today, Shoaib, you were too good. Shiv, the mischievousness that comes from within you takes the cake, the baker, the bakery and everything else. I've scolded you so much in this show, but now, I want to hug you,” added Farah.

The show also introduced six exciting wild card entries -- Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, RJ Glenn Saldanha, and Nikhita Gandhi.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

