Shocking! Sample of corona test taken from private part of Olympic players in China

The first case of COVID-19 was identified in China during November, 2019. Although China denies the allegations, the coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. Corona pandemic has posed a major crisis to the world for the last two years. Even after vaccination, there is no sign of stopping the corona infection. After delta, omicron is spreading panic among the people. The number of corona patients has increased in China in recent days. In addition, the Winter Olympics will be held in China in the next two weeks. From that, an embarrassing incident has come to light. Samples were taken from the athletes' private parts to test the corona before the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Now, with the controversial corona test of athletes competing in the Olympics, China is once again embroiled in controversy. This news became controversial but according to China, it is claimed to be the safest and most appropriate method of detecting corona.

Corona's anal test is embroiled in controversy. The test kit is inserted 5 cm inside the private part of the infected person through this test. It is then rotated. The swab kit is broken before the test. There have been reports of similar testing in China in the past. China then banned it, citing growing tensions. But now, before the start of the Winter Olympics, China has once again decided to do anal test of athletes. Winter Olympics to be held in China The Winter Olympics will start from February 4 in China. Corona patients are on the rise in China. As a result, China has decided to conduct an anal test for security reasons. China has imposed a complete lockdown in Beijing to secure the tournament. People are not allowed to go out to get necessities.