Shoot for NTR Jr, Prashanth Neel’s magnum opus to begin in April 2024

Mumbai, Oct 5 Superstar NTR Jr will be working with filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who has delivered blockbusters like ‘KGF’, ‘KGF2’ and gearing up for the release of 'Salaar'.

NTR Jr is currently busy with 'Devara' and the shoot is progressing at a quick pace.

NTR and Prashanth will start rolling for their film in April 2024.

This film will be produced by production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts and the team plans on mounting the film on an unparalleled scale.

Prashanth, who is also writing the script of the film, is said to be putting together an action thriller and that comes as no surprise, given his penchant for 'high-octane' spectacles.

NTR Jr, who has now become a global star due to the immense international success of ‘RRR’, is now all set to star in his upcoming action-drama film ‘Devara’.

Due to the movie’s immense canvas and grandeur, director Koratala Siva revealed that the film will be a two-part release in order to do justice to its meticulously detailed storytelling.

‘Devara’ has been touted as one massive spectacle with immense grandeur and immense worldbuilding which is filled with a lot of lore and character development.

The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Mera Srikanth and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The first part of ‘Devara’ is slated to hit the screens on April 5, 2024 across India.

