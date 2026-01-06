Shots fired near Venezuelan presidential palace, govt buildings evacuated

Caracas, Jan 6 Gunfire was heard near Venezuela's presidential palace, media reports said.

Venezuelan government buildings were evacuated on Monday (local time) amid the incident.

The situation was under control, according to a source close to the government.

The source added that unidentified drones flew over the presidential palace in central Caracas, prompting security forces to open fire in response, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that Venezuela will not hold elections in the next 30 days.

"We have to fix the country first. You can't have an election. There's no way the people could even vote," Trump said in an interview with NBC News.

The remarks came two days after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was taken from the capital of Caracas by US forces.

Trump identified a number of his team members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Vice President JD Vance, who will help oversee US intervention in Venezuela.

Trump added that his administration may subsidise efforts by US oil companies to invest in and rebuild Venezuela's energy infrastructure, noting that the process could be completed in less than 18 months.

"I think we can do it in less time than that, but it'll be a lot of money," Trump said.

"A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent and the oil companies will spend it, and then they'll get reimbursed by us or through revenue."

Trump denied that the United States is at war with Venezuela.

"We're at war with people that sell drugs. We're at war with people that empty their prisons into our country and empty their drug addicts and empty their mental institutions into our country," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Maduro, who was arraigned in New York on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine, pleaded not guilty, saying he remains the leader of his country even as Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as acting president.

Trump said Rodriguez has been cooperating with US officials.

Trump said on Sunday night that the United States is 'in charge' of Venezuela, and that in the short term, he needs Rodriguez to provide the United States with 'total access,' especially access to Venezuela's oil.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez demanded the 'immediate release' of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during a session of the National Defence Council broadcast by state television channel VTV, calling Maduro "the only president of Venezuela" while describing the US action in her country as 'a savage attack.'

The international community has been deeply shocked by the Trump administration's raid on Maduro.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor