"Should work together and pave way for peace": PM Modi in bilateral talks with Putin

New Delhi [India], December 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday once again invoked his message of "peace" stating that India is not neutral but stands on the side of peace in his opening remarks at the bilateral summit with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the national capital.

Welcoming the "very historic" visit of Putin whom he called "my friend," PM Modi said that India "supports a peaceful solution" to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In his opening televised remarks at New Delhi's Hyderabad House, the venue of bilateral talks PM Modi hailed the visionary leadership of Putin and noted that the Russian President had since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine had "like a true friend" kept him updated with the developments.

"Since the Ukraine crisis began, we have been in constant discussion, the Prime Minister said.

"From time to time, you too, as a true friend, have kept us informed about everything. I believe that trust is a great strength, and I have discussed this matter with you many times and also presented it before the world. The welfare of nations lies in the path of peace. Together, we will lead the world towards that path. I am fully confident that with the efforts being made in recent days, the world will once again return to the direction of peace," Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi further said, "In recent days, whenever I have spoken with leaders of the global community and discussed this issue in detail, I have always said that India is not neutral. India has a clear position, and that position is for peace. We support every effort toward peace."

"India is on the side of peace and the world should return to peace," PM Modi said.

"Russia is working on a peaceful settlement with Ukraine. The world will only benefit if we travel on the path of peace," he said.

On the bilateral summit, PM Modi said, "Our Summit is moving forward today with several outcomes. Excellency, your visit is very historic. This year marks 25 years to your first visit to India. The foundation for a strategic partnership between our two countries was laid during your first visit. I am delighted that our relationship also marks 25 years."

Putin had arrived in the national capital on Thursday and PM Modi broke with protocol to welcome him on the tarmac. Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi welcomed Putin with a hug.

Modi, in a post on X, stated that the "friendship" between the two leaders is a "time-tested one" and he was delighted to welcome Putin back to India after four years.

Both leaders shared the same car ride to Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the Prime Minister Modi where Putin was gifted a copy of the sacred Bhagwad Gita.

Putin will also attend a India-Russia business forum and launch the RT channel in India before participating in a banguet thrown by President Murmu in his honour. He is scheduled to depart the coutnry late this evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor