Shraddha Kapoor's weekend playlist includes 'Ya Ali'; calls it 'magic'

New Delhi, Aug 19 Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday took to social media, and gave her fans a glimpse into her weekend by sharing a sneak peek of her song playlist.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a snapshot of her playlist, which was the popular track by Zubeen Garg ‘Ya Ali’.

The song is from the 2006 romantic thriller film ‘Gangster: A love story’, starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

The flick was directed by Anurag Basu, and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

Sharing the photo of the song, Shraddha wrote: "Some songs just have a different kind of magic!!!," followed with red heart emojis.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in the highly-anticipated 'Stree 2' starring Rajkummar Rao, which is the sequel to the sleeper hit 'Stree'.

The first instalment 'Stree' had garnered critical acclaim and became a surprise box-office success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Shraddha was last seen in romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor