Shreya Ghoshal to sightless 'Indian Idol' contestant: Your voice is 'Satyam, Shivam Sundaram'

Mumbai, Oct 27 Ace singer and judge of 'Indian Idol' Season 14 Shreya Ghoshal heaped praises on the performance of blind contestant Menuka Poudel on the track 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', and gave her a standing ovation.

This weekend the singing reality show will premiere the grand ‘Griha Pravesh’ episodes, where the 'Top 15' contestants will impress one and all with their singing talent.

Making the evening a grand affair, joining judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani will be eminent names from the entertainment and music industry like – Salim and Sulaiman, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Richa Sharma, Abhijeet Sawant followed by the judge and contestants of the upcoming dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'– Arshad Warsi, Sreerama Chandra and Shoaib Ibrahim respectively.

Menuka charmed the judges and even made them emotional during the audition round. Not only this, her virality grew even more after being on the show.

During the ‘Griha Pravesh’ episode, Menuka wonderfully performed ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, compelling the judges to give a standing ovation.

Talking about the same, Shreya said: "Your previous performance was magical and this time as well, it’s the same. I feel your voice itself is 'Satyam, Shivam Sundaram'."

Agreeing with Shreya, special guest Richa shared: "I agree with every word Shreya has said, your voice is truly ‘Satya, Shivam, Sundaram.’ Your performance was speechless."

Kumar Sanu added: "Listening to your voice, I feel that the world is not dependent on hope but music."

Making the moment memorable, Richa and Menuka will make everyone emotional on set by singing ‘Mere Maula Karam Ho Karam.’

The show airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor