Shreyas Talpade joins 'Welcome To The Jungle': 'I have always enjoyed doing comedy'

Mumbai, Sep 7 Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade is all set to be a part of the upcoming comedy movie 'Welcome To The Jungle'. He calls it an interesting project and said that his character is going to add a “crazy element.”

"It is going to be an interesting project for sure. I have always enjoyed doing comedy and it also comes naturally to me. I can't say much about my character now but there’s going to be some crazy entertainment. I am so looking forward to working & learning from the likes of Akkibhai (Akshay Kumar), Suniel Anna (Suniel Shetty), Raveena Tandon, Sanju sir, Arshad. I am excited."

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is the title of the third installment of the ‘Welcome franchise’ and will reportedly be released in Christmas 2024.

Released in 2007, 'Welcome' starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The second installment was titled 'Welcome Back' which was released in the year 2015 and featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty will be seen as the lead cast of the third installment. Reportedly Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be in the film.

Shreyas will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’, where he will be seen playing the role of India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The historical drama is Based on the Indian Emergency.

It also stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor