Shrikant Shinde led delegation met with National Security Coordinator of Sierra Leone

Freetown [Sierra Leone], May 30 : Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation on Thursday (local time) met with Abdulai Caulker, National Security Coordinator of Sierra Leone, and his team, in Freetown.

Deputy National Security Coordinator, Ahmed A. Sannoh, was also present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, Sannoh said that they had a fruitful discussion around the issue of the global threat of terrorism. He extended Sierra Leone's support to fight against terrorism.

"I am happy to report that we had a fruitful discussion around the issue of the global threat of terrorism. We believe that Sierra Leone must do whatever it is able to do in its own power to support the international fight against terrorism. So, we sympathise with all those who are victims of that carnage, we hope and pray that peace will reign in the world more than hostility and hatred," Sannoh said.

Speaking with ANI, he added, "I think Sierra Leone is willing to be collaborative and would be prepared to do whatever it can in its power to be able to complement the global efforts towards fighting a crime of that nature."

In an extraordinary gesture, Sierra Leone Parliament observed a moment of silence in honour of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in the presence of the All-Party delegation.

The delegation arrived in Sierra Leone yesterday, as part of a global outreach programme. The delegation was welcomed by Baisnab Charan Pradhan, the High Commissioner of India to Sierra Leone.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor