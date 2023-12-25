Shrimp farms in Andhra district raking in Rs 10,000 cr a year through exports

New Delhi, Dec 25 Shrimp farms in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district are using modern methods to produce about 40,000 tonnes of shrimp annually for exports, which fetch them around Rs 10,000 crore, according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

All the farms are located near the Srikakulam Sea coast under high bio-secured conditions. The district contributes to a major share in India’s shrimp exports to other countries.

The farms which cover 1,000 acres have engaged nearly 600 farmers and approximately 5,000 workers directly.

Secretary in the Department of Fisheries, Abhilaksh Likhi, visited Kalinga Pattinam in Srikakulam district and interacted with the shrimp farmers in order to understand the grassroot level problems faced by the saline water shrimp farmers, the ministry said on Monday.

The shrimp farmers are using four-step farming with bio-floc technology for producing bigger and quality shrimp the average weight of each being 20 gm.

This innovation and advanced culture system includes completely lined ponds in high bio-secured conditions along with advanced technologies like auto feeder, central drainage/ sludge removal, IoT based water parameters monitoring to manage the high-density intensive farming system for targeting increased productivity from less culture area and high stocking densities.

Srikakulam is one of the top shrimp producing districts in India. It has been able to consistently maintain the best shrimp quality as the entire culture zone has been developed in the elevated area as compared to other areas.

