Shringla meets Deputy FM of Canada, discusses bilateral, global issues of mutual interest

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada Marta Morgan on Monday and discussed bilateral, regional as well as global issues of mutual interest.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada @MartaMorganUSS. Had a productive exchange of views on bilateral, global and regional issues of mutual interest,"

earlier today, India and Canada held Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) to review the progress of bilateral cooperation in domains such as political, security, trade and investment and education and science and technology.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said the FOCs provided a timely opportunity to exchange assessments on regional, multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

The Indian delegation was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs. The Canadian delegation was led by Marta Morgan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Global Affairs Canada. The last FOCs were held in March 2021 in a virtual mode.

"The discussions were cordial and friendly. Both sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in domains such as political, security, trade and investment, education, science and technology, consular and mobility," the release said.

The delegations agreed that the two countries should continue work to renew the momentum in relations and convene meetings of bilateral dialogues and working groups.

Both sides agreed to continue their productive consultations. The next FOCs will be held in Ottawa on a mutually convenient date.

( With inputs from ANI )

