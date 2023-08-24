Shubham Patil on working with Kishor Kadam in 'Mandvvel: 'It was a great learning experience'

Mumbai, Aug 24 Actor Shubham Patil, who has featured in ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ and ‘Adventure Kids’, has joined the cast of upcoming Marathi movie, ‘Mandvvel’ starring popular actor and poet, Kishor Kadam.

Shubham said: "I'm delighted to be part of this beautiful movie. It is a family drama and I'm playing the hero. We completed our shooting in Kolhapur. I literally enjoyed the time spent while filming. It will be a memorable experience. Veteran actor Kishor Kadam played the role of my father."

The actor who has previously acted in another Marathi TV serial 'Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Aani Kay Hava!', enjoyed working with Kishor Kadam.

He continued: "I enjoyed working on this film. And it was a great learning experience while being around Kishor sir. This was completely a separate express. I got to learn a lot from him including the key factors for an actor to become successful and what an actor needs to get rid of! Like being punctual, kind and dedicated. I used to concentrate on him and watch his performance live on set to groom my acting skills."

"The story of the film was another learning for me. I understood how a family should actually be and what my responsibilities are towards them. And I also realised how important it is to stay stuck with our soil," concluded the actor, while sharing about his upcoming film.

Shubham has also acted in the mythological TV show ‘Kaashi Vishvanath’.

