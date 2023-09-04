Shubhangi Atre reminisces about Janmashtami celebrations in her hometown

Mumbai, Sep 4 Shubhangi Atre, who essays the character of Angoori Bhabi in the superhit television show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’, walked down the memory lane as she recollected how she spent her dsys in her hometown earlier celebrating the festival of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Krishna's birth is celebrated and observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in Shravana Masa or Bhadrapada Masa. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6 and September 7.

Talking about how she celebrated the festival in Madhya Pradesh, the actress said: “I recall how all the temples in Madhya Pradesh would be splendidly decorated during this period, and the matki-tod ceremony was truly mesmerising to witness.

“My father used to accompany me to the renowned Laxminarayan Temple, also known as the Birla Temple or Krishna Parnami Temple, where the festivities unfolded on a grand scale to seek blessings. Back at home, we would paint baby footprints on the floor, symbolising the strides of Baal Krishna.”

She further mentioned: “We would stay awake until midnight for the aarti, savouring homemade delicacies such as Makhan mishri, lauki ki barfi, makhana kheer, and more, lovingly prepared by my mother and Dadi (grandmother), and then offered to Lord Krishna.

“The entire preparation for the festival exuded an aura of pure delight, saturating the surroundings with positivity. I yearn to relive these experiences once more. May Lord Krishna bestow joy and serenity upon this Janmashtami upon everyone's lives.”

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ follows the story of two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them.

The show, produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions, airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

