Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles

Sharjah [UAE], December 25 (ANI/WAM): Prepare to welcome 2025 with an unforgettable celebration as the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) will host a grand 25-minute fireworks spectacle across three premiere destinations: Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach, and Khorfakkan Beach.

Taking place on December 31, 2024, starting from 8:00 PM, this year's New Year Celebration promises to be Sharjah's most dazzling event, filled with excitement, entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere for all ages.

The highlight of New Year's Eve will be dazzling fireworks displays across three destinations in Sharjah, lighting up the skies and creating a spectacular start to the new year.

Al Majaz Waterfront will feature a captivating five-minute show, while Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach will each showcase breathtaking ten-minute displays. Each location promises a unique blend of entertainment and activities, offering an enchanting experience for audiences of all ages.

At Al Majaz Waterfront, nestled in the picturesque Khalid lagoon, visitors can enjoy live saxophone and violin performances at carefully timed intervals throughout the evening, all set against the backdrop of Sharjah's stunning skyline and its 20 local and international F&B outlets, offering a variety of dining experiences for every palate .

The 3.5km stretch of Al Heera Beach will dazzle attendees with synchronised LED, fire, and saxophonist shows across its 3 scenic waterfronts, complemented by 17 local and international F&B outlets, serving a delightful mix of global and regional cuisines in a festive beachfront ambiance.

Meanwhile, Khorfakkan Beach, which spans over 3km and is a key family attraction in the eastern region, will feature a variety of mesmerising acts, including laser shows, EL wire performances, and roller LED characters, alongside 21 dining options, ranging from authentic local dishes to international flavours, ensuring every moment is filled with wonder and joy.

Held in partnership with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, this expansive programme is designed to bring together families, friends, and tourists to experience the diverse beauty of Sharjah's iconic locations. Whether you choose the vibrant waterfront charm of Al Majaz Waterfront, the tranquil elegance of Al Heera Beach, or the coastal splendor of Khorfakkan Beach, each destination promises a unique and unforgettable way to ring in the new year.

Shurooq invites the public to join this celebration, offering a safe, joyful, and inclusive environment to create cherished memories with loved ones.

Furthermore, Al Noor Island will host "A Magical New Year's Eve by the Bay", an enchanting celebration under a starlit sky. Guests can enjoy a fine dining experience along the island's serene shoreline overlooking Khalid Lagoon, with exclusive waterfront views of the fireworks at Al Majaz Waterfront. The evening includes a self-guided tour of the island and a sky watch session, weather permitting, for a truly memorable start to 2025.

Adding to the seasonal festivities, Al Montazah Parks invites families to explore its enchanting Winter Land Festival, running till January 5, 2025. The park transformed into a winter wonderland featuring photo-worthy settings such as igloos, ice castles, and snow slides. (ANI/WAM)

