Shutter-down strike in Pak's Wana demands end to violence, lawlessness

Wana [Pakistan], May 3 : A significant shutter-down strike was held in Wana, the administrative center of Lower South Waziristan, in response to the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation, Dawn reported.

Organised by the Muttahida Siyasi Aman Pasoon, a coalition of various political and social stakeholders, the protest on Friday drew widespread support from all major political parties, civil society, business groups, and the general public.

Protesters decried the alarming rise in abductions, extortion, targeted killings, and bomb blasts that have plagued the region over the past year.

According to Dawn, the protest was sparked by a deadly explosion at the so-called peace committee's office in Wana five days earlier, killing 12 and injuring 18. Just days before that, an IED blast in the Azam Warsak area killed one child and injured another.

During the demonstration, all marketsincluding the central Rustam Bazaarremained shut, and thousands took to the streets waving white flags and chanting "restore peace now."

Dawn reported that political leaders from parties such as JUI-F, PTI, PPP, JI, ANP, PML-N, PMAP, PTM, and NDM participated. Key figures included Taj Wazir, Maulana Rafiuddin, MNA Zubair Wazir, and others, who condemned the state's inaction and the unchecked presence of militant groups.

At the protest's conclusion, a 13-point charter of demands was presented to the government. It called for reinstating police authority, reopening schoolsespecially in Birmal tehsil, restoring trade at Angoor Adda, banning tinted vehicles and arms display, relocating courts from Tank to Wana, addressing kidnappings and land occupation, and releasing political prisoners like Ali Wazir.

Dawn highlighted that this protest marks a pivotal moment in the region's history, underlining growing public frustration and a demand for lasting peace, justice, and administrative accountability in Lower South Waziristan.

