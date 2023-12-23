Siddhant to do up his wardrobe on his own and not bother his mum

Mumbai, Dec 23 Siddhant Chaturvedi is four films old in the industry and he insists he is very different from the characters he has played thus far. The actor's next film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will be streaming on Netflix from December 26.

The actor, who made his debut essaying MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', said his character Imaad "absolutely" does not resonate with him.

"All the characters I have played till date are nowhere close to me," Siddhant said. "I don't rap, I don't cheat. So, none of the characters are close to me. But that is the fun part where I get to escape. I always tend to choose grey characters because it is so much fun to play out the complexities of the human brain."

Talking about his resolution for the year 2024, he said, "I want to do up my wardrobe. My mom always does it for me. I want to start doing it on my own. I want to fix that in my life."

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a coming-of-age drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It narrates the story of three best friends who manage their goals, relationships and emotions together.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film features Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

--IANS

