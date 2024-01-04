Siddharth Kumar Tewary hosts special screening of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’, ISKCON’s Gauranga Das Prabhu graces event

Mumbai, Jan 4 Creator Siddharth Kumar Tewary hosted a special screening of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ at a 25- acre state-of-the-art production studio, Swastik Bhoomi in Umargam. The screening was attended by Gauranga Das Prabhu, Governing Body Commissioner (GBC) ISKCON, Director of Govardhan Eco Village, Co-President of ISKCON Chowpatty.

Extending support to Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Shrimad Ramayan were several artists’ including actors of various shows of Swastik Productions, musicians, and singers such as Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Sheetal Tiwari, Srikant Dwivedi, Nikitin Dheer, Shilpa Saklani, Ram Yashvardhan, Aarav Chowdhary, Tarun Khanna, Lalit Sen and Harshit Saxena also attended the screening.

The sets replicate the story and cultural significance of Ramayana as they offer an immersive experience to viewers. The show presents the story of India’s most revered magnus opus, and features Sujay Reu as Lord Ram, Prachi Bansal as Goddess Sita, and Nikitin Dheer as Ravan along with Basant Bhatt, Aarav Chowdhary, Tarun Khanna, Shilpa Saklani, and Vaidehi Nair.

Talking about the same, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder of Swastik Productions and creator of Shrimad Ramayan said: “Shrimad Ramayan particularly stands as a story that instils a sense of pride in our cultural roots. In my journey of creating Mahabharat, I learned the significance of dedicating time to deeply grasp and interpret these timeless narratives. Shrimad Ramayan was incubated in my mind for over a decade now, and I hope to present an immersive experience that takes people on a profound journey.”

Siddharth is regarded as a master of mythology, and has created shows including ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Shiv Shakti’, ‘RadhaKrishn’, and ‘Porus’.

Expressing his gratitude, he further added: “I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Gauranga Prabhuji for gracing the event and believing in our journey. We hope the story of Ramayana stays timeless for generations to come.”

“At Swastik Productions, our strength lies in our ability to narrate compelling stories that engage families and foster a collective viewing experience. Having mastered the art of mythology with successful shows like Mahabharat, Shiv Shakti, RadhaKrishn, and Porus to name a few, narrating Shrimad Ramayan for the current generation, was a natural extension”, he concluded.

‘Shrimad Ramayan’ airs from Monday to Friday at 9:00 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

