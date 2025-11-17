Signing MoU with British Museum to bring Vrindavani Vastra back to home under a loaning arrangement: Assam CM

London [UK], November 17 : Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the British Museum to bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra back to Assam and stated that "Vikas" and "Virasat" continue to be pillars of their governance. On his first day in London, Assam CM visited the city's waterfront.

Vrindavani Vastra is a timeless masterpiece, woven with devotion and the spirit of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, a sacred textile that brings Vaishnava culture alive through its divine craftsmanship. Our Government has begun the process to bring this historic treasure back to… pic.twitter.com/w3MFuE8Wd5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 15, 2025

CM Himanta Biswa stated that Vrindavani Vastra is a "timeless masterpiece", woven with devotion and the spirit of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, a "sacred textile that brings Vaishnava culture alive through its divine craftsmanship".

"Our Government has begun the process to bring this historic treasure back to Assam, where it truly belongs," he said.

In a post on X, he said, "Tomorrow is a big day for Assam & Bharat. We are signing a MoU with the British Museum so that the sacred Vrindavani Vastra can be brought back home under a loaning arrangement. Vikas and Virasat continue to be pillar of our governance agenda."

Tomorrow is a big day for Assam & Bharat. We are signing a MoU with the British Museum so that the sacred Vrindavani Vastra can be brought back home under a loaning arrangement. Vikas & Virasat continue to be pillar of our governance agenda. #VikasBhiVirasatBhi #Assam #Bharat pic.twitter.com/DfXr4cMVLN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2025

Giving the details of his London visit, CM Himanta Biswa said in another separte post, "On my first day in London I visited the city's waterfront. We are transforming Guwahati's riverfront and are in the process of borrowing some of the global best practices. In between, I also met our hardworking diaspora and interacted with them," he added.

In August, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma announced significant progress in the state's long-standing efforts to bring back the Vrindavani Vastra, a sacred textile created by 15th-century saint and reformer Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, currently housed in the British Museum.

The textile, which depicts the dasavatara (ten incarnations) of Lord Krishna and scenes from his childhood, is regarded as a treasured symbol of Assamese heritage and devotion, and CM Sarma said that the Museum is willing to loan it for 18 months in 2027.

The Assam CM earlier said, "We are working closely now with the British Museum, JSW, and the Indian Ambassador to Britain. Finally, the British Museum has written to us that if we can construct a museum as per the required environmental standards, then they are willing to give us the textile as a loan for 18 months in 2027."

The state government has already allotted land for the museum, and JSW Group has agreed to construct the facility under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Earlier, the British Museum Director Dr Nicholas Cullinan OBE wrote a letter to the Assam Chief Minister and stated that, the British Museum's developing plans to support this important initiative and to further our shared efforts in honouring the Assamese textile tradition.

