SIH concludes Second Heritage Conference

Sharjah [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has wrapped up its Second Heritage Conference, held at the Arab Heritage Center in Sharjah University City. Over two days, the event brought together researchers, academics, and experts from more than 20 countries, both Arab and international.

The conference included engaging discussions about different aspects of popular heritage, featuring talks, research presentations, and workshops that covered a variety of topics related to cultural studies and documentation.

During the closing ceremony, Abdulaziz Al Musallam, the Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, presented Saif Al Badwawi with the award for Personality of the Year. This honor recognized his exceptional work in preserving folklore and his dedication to documenting the cultural identity of the UAE and the surrounding region.

Additionally, speakers, guests, and strategic partners were acknowledged for their contributions, which played a significant role in making the conference a successful cultural event.

In his closing remarks, Al Musallam said: "The Second Heritage Conference, with its theme 'Folklore in the Eyes of the Other,' represented a milestone in the journey of heritage knowledge. It opened wide windows onto travel literature and revealed subtle, multifaceted aspects of how others receive our folklore. These sessions and scholarly papers represent a profound step in re-reading Western texts with an Arab critical eye, restoring the image and its balance, and rehabilitating our cultural voice."

He added, "We at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage believe that openness to what has been written about us is a cultural necessity, and that engaging with this written heritage from abroad requires solid scientific tools and responsible critical awareness. The dialogue, diversity, and difference we witnessed over the two days constitute an intellectual treasure upon which we will build future conferences, publications, and research. This will place our heritage at the heart of the global cultural movement and chart new paths for researchers and those interested in understanding the self through the lens of the other."

Abu Bakr Al Kindi, Director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said: "We are proud of the scholarly momentum and rich discussions witnessed at the Second Heritage Conference. We are also proud of the high level of participation, which confirms that popular heritage remains vibrant and meaningful, forming a solid foundation for cultural dialogue and convergence."

Saif bin Abdul Badawi expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the institute for this generous gesture, commending the institute's pioneering role in supporting researchers and those interested in heritage issues.

He added, "This honor is not merely a celebration of me personally, but rather a tribute to all those who care about heritage and work to preserve and document it." He considered that "this initiative will continue to be a catalyst for further contributions to the journey of research and science."

Dr Mona Bounaama, Content Director at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and conference coordinator, praised the success of the event and the level of interaction witnessed in the conference program. He noted that the presentations reflect a collective awareness of the importance of reading folklore through the eyes of others and reflect a future vision that enhances documentation and critical analysis efforts, opening broader horizons for researchers and specialists in this field. (ANI/WAM)

