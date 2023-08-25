Sikh man arrested, charged with murdering girlfriend in US

New York, Aug 25 A 29-year-old Sikh man has been arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot at and killed his girlfriend at a parking garage in California.

Simranjit Singh was arrested last week after police suspected him of killing his 34-year-old girlfriend at Galleria mall's five-story parking garage in Roseville city.

"Singh appeared in the court on Wednesday and the Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent the defendant," the Placer County District Attorney's Office, which filed the charges against Singh, said, adding that the defendant did not enter a plea.

The couple had arrived together at the mall, and after killing the woman at around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Singh tried to run away and left a gun inside the car, which was recovered by the police, CBS News reported.

"The suspect was detained very quickly, that's kind of with eyewitness accounts, with the help of security," a police spokesperson said.

"We were able to locate him very quickly across the street and not on the mall property," the police said, adding that a second person of interest was interviewed and released after questioning.

"There is no longer a threat or safety concern to the mall or customers. Police will remain on scene to investigate the incident. We will provide more information after the investigation," the Roseville Police Department said.

Singh has since been held at the Placer County Jail in California without bail. Police said they will release the victim's name once the next of kin has been notified.

