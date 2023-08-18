Sikh man charged with stabbing two people at community event in UK

London, Aug 18 A 25-year-old Sikh man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of two people during a community event in Southall in London, police said.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Belmont Road in Ilford, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was charged with the offences.

His charges include one count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent; two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent; one count of affray; one count of threats with a bladed article and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Singh has been remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on September 14, 2023, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The court heard that at around 22:00 hrs on August 15, officers were policing an Indian Independence Day street event in The Broadway, Southall, when a member of the public informed them of an altercation that had taken place.

They found two men in their 30s with knife injuries and took them to a hospital where their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening. They have since been discharged.

Police arrested two men at the scene, including Singh and a 20-year-old man who has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A female officer, involved in detaining one of those arrested, sustained a small cut to her hand. She did not need hospital treatment.

Superintendent Sean Lynch, responsible for neighbourhood policing in Ealing, said: "I recognise the enormous concern this incident will have caused, both in Southall and in the Sikh communities around London and further afield, in what was an otherwise largely peaceful and celebratory event."

Lynch also mentioned about a video of the incident circulating on social media and urged people to stop speculating.

"We are aware of footage circulating on social media, with people also commenting on what they think happened. We would urge people to avoid echoing or adding to the speculation. Fortunately, none of those injured were seriously hurt and there were no fatalities," Lynch said.

An investigation is ongoing and is being led by detectives from West Area CID. Following the incident, a Section 35 Dispersal Order that was authorised in the area has since been removed.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor