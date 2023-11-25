Sikh man says no police action after being hit on head with bottle in UK

London, Nov 25 A 33-year-old Sikh man says police have taken no action after a group of "troublemakers" entered his store and one of them hit him on his head with a bottle in UK's West Midlands region.

Karanjeet Singh said the CCTV captured the group entering his convenience and mobile phone store in Oldbury on June 19 this year, the BirminghamLive news website reported.

"One guy hit me over the head with a bottle. I knew they were troublemakers," Singh, a Sikh priest and Indian classical music teacher, told the website.

In the footage, Singh can be seen ushering the group outside his shop, 'Get In', where one of the youths appeared to strike him with a bottle.

Another boy from the group is seen kicking the shop door as Singh and two other men held it shut from the inside during the incident, which took place in the afternoon.

Despite the attack being caught on camera, Singh said police have done "nothing about it".

"Police just gave me a crime reference number," he said.

Singh, who moved to the UK from India in 2005, told The Mirror newspaper that "fights" have occurred inside his shop and he has had issues with "underage" customers.

He recalled another incident where a college student entered his store brandishing a large knife.

Having opened his store last year on Church Street in Oldbury town centre, Singh claimed the area is not "safe".

"It is not like a very safe place because in my shop, I have had so much trouble. Since I started here, I have had troublemakers come into my shop, I have reported it to the council and the police," he told The Mirror.

