Sikyong Penpa Tsering addresses Dimapur tibetan community amid Chinese suppression

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 23 : Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the head of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), has commenced the second phase of his official visits to Tibetan settlements in Northeast India, aimed at understanding the challenges faced by the Tibetan community in exile.

During his visit to Dimapur, Sikyong underlined the critical importance of preserving the Tibetan language, culture, and Buddhism, which hold significance not only for Tibet but also for the Himalayan region and the global Buddhist community. He stressed the urgent need for Tibetans to learn their native language and understand their history, particularly in light of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) continued efforts to erase Tibetan identity, the CTA reported.

Sikyong crticised the Chinese government's increasing control over Tibetans, comparing it to George Orwell's dystopian world. He highlighted the CCP's oppressive policies, including mass surveillance and the indoctrination of young Tibetans, aimed at eradicating Tibetan culture and autonomy.

"The Chinese Communist Party is creating a society reminiscent of Orwell's 1984," Sikyong remarked, pointing to the regime's attempts to suppress Tibetan religion, language, and freedoms, CTA reported.

Upon his arrival in Dimapur, the CTA stated that Sikyong was warmly welcomed by the local Tibetan community and state officials.

During a community gathering, he addressed the audience on the progress and ongoing struggles of the Tibetan cause on the international stage.

The CTA further noted that Sikyong spoke about the challenges faced by Tibetan settlements in exile, emphasizing the importance of sustaining these communities amidst demographic changes and maintaining strong ties between the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan people.

In his address, Sikyong reaffirmed the importance of the Middle Way Approach in resolving the Tibet-China conflict, urging unity among Tibetans regardless of their political views. He stressed that a united Tibetan front is essential for the success of their pursuit of justice and freedom, both in Tibet and in exile.

