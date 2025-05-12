Sikyong Penpa Tsering engages with Tibetan youth, urges unity against Chinese oppression

Washington, DC [US], May 12 : During his visit to Amherst, Sikyong engaged with Tibetan youth, emphasising the geopolitical and environmental significance of the Tibetan Plateau.

He highlighted the region's critical water resources and warned of ecological damage caused by continued Chinese Communist Party mismanagement, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration.

Sikyong also reaffirmed Tibet's historical independence and condemned Beijing's systematic erosion of Tibetan culture and identity.

Sikyong stressed the importance of youth involvement in preserving Tibetan heritage and advancing the freedom movement. According to the Central Tibetan Administration, he reaffirmed Kashag's commitment to fostering youth leadership and promoting deeper engagement with Tibetan youth organisations.

With the Tibetan Youth Forum approaching, he urged young Tibetans to "participate actively," as noted by the Central Tibetan Administration.

In a broader community address in Amherst, Sikyong shared updates on welfare initiatives for Tibetans in exile, as cited by the Central Tibetan Administration. On May 11, in Ithaca, he addressed another community gathering and briefed them on recent meetings with US lawmakers in Washington, DC, during late April and early May sessions, as per the Central Tibetan Administration.

He called for continued US support and encouraged public expressions of solidarity on occasions such as the 11th Panchen Lama's birthday and the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Sikyong urged the community to "echo the Dalai Lama's teachings of compassion during the Year of Compassion" and to actively promote His Holiness' Four Noble Commitments, as cited by the Central Tibetan Administration.

He also emphasised the need for unity among Tibetans in exile and reaffirmed the Middle Way Approach, advocating for the recognition of Tibet's historical independence internationally.

Concluding his address, Sikyong highlighted major initiatives such as the Building Back Compact Communities program and the Tibetan Digital Library Project, which aim to support and sustain Tibetan settlements and institutions in exile, according to the Central Tibetan Administration.

