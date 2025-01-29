Sikyong Penpa warns of strategic and ecological risks from China's Brahmaputra mega-dam project

Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 : Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Sikyong Penpa Tsering spoke at the Tezu Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement on January 27, underlining the strategic and geopolitical importance of the Tibetan Plateau, according to a statement by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

He expressed concerns over China's proposed mega-dam project on the Brahmaputra River, stating, "It has serious ecological and strategic ramifications for riparian communities," according to the CTA.

Highlighting the seismic sensitivity of the Tibetan Plateau, Sikyong warned of the risks posed by large-scale construction in the fragile region. "The recent devastating earthquake in Tibet's Dingri region is a stark reminder of the natural disasters that could follow," he noted.

As part of his second round of official visits to Tibetan settlements in West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, the Sikyong made a significant stop at the Tezu Dhargyeling Settlement, according to the CTA. He met with local dignitaries and officials during his day-long tour and also paid respects to Kyabje Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche.

Throughout these interactions, he expressed gratitude for the continued assistance provided to Tibetan residents in the area. His engagements included inspecting projects initiated by the 16th Kashag and visiting all of the settlement's camps, including the site of a new camp that will accommodate several Tibetan families from Tuting.

While addressing the public, he discussed both completed and ongoing initiatives under the 16th Kashag and acknowledged the visionary leadership of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. According to the CTA, he highlighted the contributions of earlier generations of Tibetans, who laid the foundation for a thriving exile community and continue to advocate for Tibetan freedoms through the Middle Way Policy.

Sikyong concluded his visit by thanking the Indian government and the leadership of Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering support of the Tibetan community, the CTA noted. He urged Tibetan residents to maintain harmonious relations with the local population and adhere to local laws.

