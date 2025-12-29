"Siliguri Corridor an anomaly, should have been corrected in 1971," Sadhguru

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Spiritual Leader Sadhguru on Monday said that the Siliguri Corridor was an anomaly created by partition, which should have been corrected in 1971.

He further said that today, as the nation faces a threat to its sovereignty, India must develop the chicken into an elephant, referring to extremist policies by Bangladeshi regime.

He said, "Siliguri Corridor is a 78-year-old anomaly created by Bharat's partition, which should have been corrected in 1971. Now that there is an open threat to the nation's sovereignty, it is time to nourish the chicken and allow it to evolve into an elephant."

https://x.com/SadhguruJV/status/2005318429491040391?s=20

The Spiritual Guru was responding to recent statements by some Bangladeshi leaders invoking the "Chicken's Neck" or Siliguri Corridor and threatening India of cutting it off.

Earlier, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina described such rhetoric as "dangerous and irresponsible," saying no serious leader would threaten a neighbour on whom Bangladesh depends for trade, transit and stability.

She said such voices "do not represent the Bangladeshi people," and expressed confidence that "once democracy is restored and responsible governance returns, such reckless talk will end." Commenting on indications of growing Pakistan-Bangladesh engagement, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh believes in "friendship to all, malice toward none," but criticised what she described as Yunus' "headlong embrace" of Islamabad.

As per the Assam Accord and subsequent provisions under the Citizenship Act, individuals who entered Assam from Bangladesh before March 24, 1971, and have been residing in the state, are deemed Indian citizens. Those who migrated after the cut-off date are considered illegal immigrants under Indian law.

Meanwhile on December 27, amid the ongoing protests against the atrocities faced by the minorities in Bangladesh, the BJP workers on Friday held a torchlight rally in Siliguri.

BJP leader Anita Mahato, who also participated in the rally, stated that until Hindus unite, such violent incidents will continue to occur.

"We (BJP workers) held a torchlight rally against the way Sanatani Hindus are being tortured in Bangladesh in Siliguri. We want to send a message that unless we Hindus unite, such situations will continue. The Hindus in Bangladesh have been burnt alive without clothes... We have to fight the same way for religion, like the way we fight for food, shelter, and livelihood," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor