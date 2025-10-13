Silk Way Star episode 4 concludes in Astana with powerful performances

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 13 : The fourth episode of the Silk Way Star international vocal competition concluded in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana with stunning cross-cultural performances, as contestants took on songs from other countries in their original languages, a round designed to celebrate global musical diversity.

According to a release, the standout moment came from South Korea's group Kandis, who delivered an emotional performance of the Kazakh ballad Dem Alam, earning praise from both judges and the audience for their heartfelt rendition.

In a surprise outcome, Michelle Joseph from Mongolia and Yazmin Aziz from Malaysia shared the top spot this week, each earning a perfect score of 120 points. Their performances were lauded for their technical precision and emotional depth.

After four episodes, the host country, Kazakhstan, leads the overall competition with 470 points, followed closely by Mongolia and Malaysia, both with 450 points. Georgia and Uzbekistan trail closely behind at 448 points each. Other countries in the rankings include Armenia (444), China (442), Tajikistan (438), Kyrgyzstan (424), and South Korea (416).

No eliminations occurred this round, keeping the tension high as the competition nears its final stages. In contrast, Turkmenistan's Dovran Shammyyev was eliminated after the third episode, which featured contestants performing iconic Kazakh hits in their own languages.

The Silk Way Star is the first major pan-Asian vocal competition of its kind, featuring contestants from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. The show comprises 10 episodes, each running over 100 minutes, and is broadcast in Kazakh, Chinese, and English.

The grand finale is scheduled for November 22 and will be broadcast live on Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV channels, as well as other major networks in participating nations.

The winner will be determined through a hybrid voting system with 50 per cent jury and 50 per cent online audience votes.

With an expected viewership of over 1 billion people, the Silk Way Star continues to grow as a significant platform for showcasing Asian talent and cultural exchange.

The competition is being held under the framework of the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.

