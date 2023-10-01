SIMBEX 23: India, Singapore bilateral maritime exercise concludes

Singapore, October 1 : Indian Naval Ships Ranvijay (guided-missile Destroyer), Kavaratti (ASW Corvette), submarine Sindhukesari and a long range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I participated in the 30th edition of Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) in Singapore, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

First held in 1994, the three-decade-old annual exercise kicked off with an opening ceremony on September 21, which was attended by personnel from both the navies. The ceremony saw unveiling of the SIMBEX 30th Edition Logo.

The Harbour Phase witnessed a wide range of professional interactions, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, conduct of combined aviation and firefighting/damage control exercises, and the signing of a Joint Standard Operating Procedure (JSOP) on Submarine Rescue between India and Singapore in presence of the High Commissioner of India to Singapore and the Singapore Navy Fleet Commander, the Ministry stated.

The Commanding Officers of the Indian Navy contingent also paid homage at the Kranji War Memorial in a solemn wreath laying ceremony.

Other activities undertaken during the stay in harbour included sports exchanges, cross-deck visits, and onboard visit of school children and personnel from the Indian High Commission.

The Sea Phase of SIMBEX 23 was conducted from September 25-28, wherein units of Indian Navy along with RSS Stalwart, Valour, Tenacious, a submarine, Maritime Patrol Aircraft Fokker F-50 and fighter aircraft engaged in complex maritime security exercises including advanced anti-submarine warfare, surface and air defence exercises, as well as tactical manoeuvers and weapon firings, the Ministry stated.

“SIMBEX 23 ended on a high note reaffirming the close bonds of friendship and interoperability between the two maritime nations,” it added.

