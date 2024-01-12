Simu Liu promises no Taylor Swift jokes while hosting People’s Choice Awards

Los Angeles, Jan 12 Actor Simu Liu has promised that he will not joke about singer Taylor Swift as he is set to host this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

“There will be no Taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that’s a personal guarantee,” Liu wrote on social media Thursday, reports deadline.com.

The promise was made in the wake of comedian Jo Koy’s quip at the Golden Globes, where he said the show would not be like an NFL broadcast, which frequently cuts in to get Swift’s reaction when watching boyfriend Travis Swift perform for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift was not amused at the joke, and her grim reaction was blasted across social media.

Liu is a Swift fan, attending the Eras Tour in Seattle last year and telling Jimmy Kimmel about attending the premiere of Swift’s concert film.

The People’s Choice Awards will air on February 18.

