Sinclair Chairman David Smith highlights importance of Modi-Trump relationship for India-US relations

Washington DC [US], February 11 : David Smith, Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, recently shared his insights on the evolving state of India-US relations.

In an interview with ANI, he spoke about the growing alignment between the two countries, Smith emphasised the importance of shared values and interests, and how personal diplomacy between leaders like Prime Minister Modi and President Trump has strengthened the partnership.

"Personal diplomacy between leaders like Prime Minister Modi and President Trump is essential for fostering stronger bilateral relations," Smith said. "In today's interconnected world, trust and direct engagement between heads of state play a crucial role in turning strategic vision into actionable policy."

He explained that the US-India partnership has been significantly bolstered by the rapport between the two leaders, which has allowed for progress in trade, defense, and technology. Their frequent meetings and candid discussions have helped accelerate key agreements and ensured continued collaboration despite changing political landscapes.

Smith further highlighted that personal diplomacy extends beyond governmental negotiations. "Beyond statecraft, personal diplomacy has a direct impact on public perception and investor confidence," he pointed out.

"Strong leader-to-leader engagement reassures businesses, encourages cross-border investments, and fosters people-to-people connections." He emphasised that when leaders visibly support each other's countries, it builds trust across all sectors of society, ultimately making bilateral partnerships stronger and more resilient.

In addition, Smith acknowledged the role personal diplomacy plays in navigating geopolitical uncertainties. "Moreover, in times of geopolitical uncertainty, personal diplomacy serves as a critical tool for conflict resolution, ensuring that disputes do not derail progress." He mentioned that whether discussing trade imbalances, security concerns, or technology partnerships, PM Modi and Trump's engagement has laid the foundation for long-term collaboration.

Smith also expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to the US will reaffirm the strength of this relationship. "Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US will reaffirm the importance of this relationship, demonstrating that personal diplomacy is not just symbolicit is a driving force in shaping global alliances," he said.

