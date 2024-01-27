Sindh Freedom Movement condemns Pakistan's "false" sedition case lodged against party leaders

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 27 : The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a political party working for the freedom of Sindhu Desh, have condemned the "false" sedition case against the party's leaders in Sindh, noting that the Pakistan state has registered a sedition case against them.

They stated that the state has lodged a case against JSFM leaders Shoban Lashari, Adil Hameed Sargani, Jameel Ahmed Shoro and other nationalist political workers, including women.

The case was registered on the celebration of the 120th birth anniversary of the founder of modern Sindhi nationalism, Sain GM Syed.

"Pakistan's Terrorist State has registered a Sedition Case against Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement JSFM @JSFMOfficialOrg Leaders Shoban Lashari, Adil Hameed Sargani, Jameel Ahmed Shoro & other Nationalists Political Workers including Women on the Celebration of Sain GM Syed's 120th birthday on 17th Jan 2024. We Condemns Pakistani State False Case against Political Workers in Sindh," the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement posted on X, citing party's chairman, Sohail Abro.

Earlier this month, the JSFM highlighted that the Pakistan intelligence agencies have started an operation against them, adding that a false Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) case has been lodged against JSFM worker Sajjad Mallah.

The agencies raided the homes of JSFM workers, and the humiliation of the workers and their families has been intensified and the sanctity of the chador is being violated, the JSFM stated.

On January 17, JSFM held a grand rally on the 120th birth anniversary of the founder of modern Sindhi nationalism, Sain GM Syed, where, hundreds of JSFM workers, women and children participated in the grand rally from Sann City to the shrine of GM Syed.

During the rally, the workers carried banners and placards against the forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls and the enforced disappearance of political activists from Sindh and Balochistan in Sindh. Participants in the rally shouted slogans of the displeasure of the occupation by the army.

The message on the banner held by people participating in the rally stated, "Stop Enforced Disappearances of Sindhi Baloch and Pashtoons", "Stop Forcibly Conversion of Sindhi Hindu Girls" and "Stop Transfer of 52,000 acre land of Sindhi to Paki Army," "Long Live Sindhudesh" and "Long Live Sain GM Sayed.

"In his speech, the exiled chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, Sohail Abro spoke about rights in Sindh. He raised his voice against "the brutality of the Punjabi army and the pimps, feudal lords and religious terror of the Army."

The leaders urged the people not to take part in elections, according to the press release. The joint statement further stated, "The occupying state is committing atrocities on oppressed nations, Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Kashmiri, and Saraiki, taking away their land ownership rights. The descendants of the first martyr of Sindh, Maharaja Dahir, the Hindu girls of Sindh, are blackmailed and forced to change their religion."

They called for the safe release of forcibly disappeared political and peaceful activists from Sindh, Balochistan and Pashtunistan, according to a JSFM press release.

