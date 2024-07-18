Sindhi activist voices support for Baloch National Gathering, raises concerns against crackdown on peaceful protestors

Sindh [Pakistan], July 18 : Sindhi human rights activist and writer, Mohammad Ali Talpur has thrown his support behind the upcoming Baloch National Gathering scheduled for July 28.

Calling it more than just a political event, Talpur emphasised that the gathering represents a continuous struggle of the Baloch people against dehumanisation and exploitation.

"This is not merely a political show but a significant political process," Talpur stated in a video message. "It reflects the Baloch nation's unwavering resolve to resist exploitation and assert their rights."

He further expressed concerns over recent violent crackdowns on peaceful Baloch protesters, and highlighted the historical resilience of the Baloch people in the face of adversity.

"For 75 years, the Baloch have endured atrocities, yet they persist in their resistance," he remarked.

"The Baloch Raaji Muchi (National Gathering) symbolises our unity and commitment to reclaiming our rights," Talpur said.

The Baloch National Gathering, organised under the banner of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, aims to draw attention to the ongoing "Baloch genocide" and the exploitation of natural resources by Pakistan and China.

Prominent activist Mahrang Baloch underscored the event's significance, denouncing projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for exacerbating state repression and environmental degradation in Balochistan.

"The Raaji Muchi will serve as a historic referendum against the Baloch genocide," Mahrang Baloch stated. "It reaffirms our determination to resist annihilation and demand justice for the Baloch nation."

The upcoming gathering is poised not only to protest ongoing injustices but also to mobilise international support for the Baloch cause, marking a pivotal moment in the struggle for Baloch rights and autonomy.

