Sindhi Foundation continues campaign for Priya Kumari's freedom

Washington DC [US], August 14 : The Sindhi Foundation, a Washington-based organisation, continues its relentless campaign for the freedom of Priya Kumari, a victim of enforced disappearance in Pakistan.

The campaign, which has gained significant traction, is set to hold its fifth protest in front of the Pakistani Consulate in Houston, Texas, on August 19, 2024.

Sufi Munawar Laghari, a prominent voice within the Sindhi Foundation, highlighted the significance of the date, stating, "Today is August 14th, Independence Day for Pakistanis, but not for Sindhis. We are not Pakistani; we are Sindhis. Our Sindh is occupied by Pakistani Punjab, and our daughters and sons are stolen."

He emphasised that Priya Kumari's abduction on August 19, 2021, exemplifies the plight of many Sindhis who have been forcibly disappeared.

The Sindhi Foundation's campaign, aimed at securing Priya Kumari's release, has been global in scope. It involves organising protests in various cities across different countries.

Previous demonstrations have taken place in Toronto, Canada; London, United Kingdom; Geneva, Switzerland; and Chicago, United States.

In Houston, the campaign has received robust support from the local Sindhi community, with human rights defender Talat Talpur at the forefront.

Talpur passionately urged the community to unite in protest, saying, "Imagine the unimaginable, your child forcibly taken from you. The heartbreak, the devastationyou can feel it just thinking about it. This nightmare has become a reality for a Sindhi mother, whose little girl has been ripped from her arms. The kidnappers? Wealthy, powerful, and untouchable, they operate above the law."

He continued, "When you are poor, powerless, and voiceless, who will stand up for you? That's why I urge my dear brothers and sisters from the Sindhi community in Houston and surrounding areas to join us this Monday, August 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM in front of the Pakistani Consulate General Houston. Together, we can be the voice for the voiceless so the world knows about this grave injustice. Let's make sure the tyrants responsible for this horrendous crime are held accountable."

The Sindhi Foundation has vowed to continue its campaign until Priya Kumari is free.

As the protests continue to gain momentum, the organization's efforts shine a light on the ongoing human rights violations faced by the Sindhi community in Pakistan.

