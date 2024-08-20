Sindhi Foundation demands justice for abducted Hindu girl amidst allegations of political involvement

Houston [United States], August 20 : The Sindhi Foundation, on Monday, organized a protest in front of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston, Texas, to demand justice for the kidnapped Hindu girl Priya Kumari.

This marked the fifth such protest across the United States and Canada, with previous demonstrations held in front of the United Nations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Canada. The Sindhi Foundation urgently requested the U.N. to launch an independent investigation to free this innocent young girl.

The protest was led by Munawar "Sufi" Laghari, Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation, who travelled from Washington, D.C., along with the local Sindhi community of Houston.

The gathering drew attention to the appalling crime that took place in Sindh, Pakistan. The protesters allege that the crime was carried out by the powerful and politically influential Syed family from Sukkur, which includes Federal Minister Khurshid Shah, Sindh Parliament Member Nasar Shah, and even President Zardari. They claim that these individuals kidnapped a six-year-old Sindhi girl on August 19, 2021, motivated by a personal grudge against her parents.

Protesters claimed that while the people of Sindh know who the perpetrators are, their connections with Pakistan's military and government protect them from facing justice. They argued that this particular atrocity, targeting a Hindu child in a predominantly Muslim country, is part of a larger, systematic campaign of persecution against the Hindu minority in Pakistan. According to them, the government, religious institutions, and military are all collaborating to create such unbearable conditions that Hindus are compelled to flee to India, despite being the original inhabitants of Sindha region with roots dating back to the ancient Mohenjo-Daro civilization. Hindu families live in constant fear, as young girls, some as young as ten, are abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, and married off against their will, an act that contradicts the principles of Islam.

Speakers at the protest vividly described the horror surrounding Priya Kumari's abduction and the inhumane treatment of her parents. Ghaffar Tabassum, a renowned Sindhi poet and scholar, condemned the Muslim community of Sindh for turning a blind eye to the suffering of their Hindu brothers and sisters, emphasizing their desperate struggle for justice.

Maqbool Channa, who travelled from the United Kingdom to join the protest, passionately denounced the feudal lord responsible for Priya's abduction. He described the torment inflicted on her mother, who was torn from her child, calling it a disgrace to the justice system in Sindh and Pakistan as a whole. In Pakistan, the poor, especially minorities, have no rights and no access to justice.

Asghar Pathan, Vice President of the Sindhi Association of North America (SANA), highlighted the systemic injustices faced by Sindh's Hindu population. He warned that Priya Kumari's abduction is a message from Pakistan's fundamentalist rulersan assertion of their iron-fisted control over minorities, particularly the peace-loving Sindhi Hindus.

Journalist Zakir Bullo provided a sobering analysis of Pakistan's long-term strategy, which is to expand Punjab's territory by encroaching on Sindh, as they did when they annexed Multan. He spoke with deep concern about the widespread abduction of young Sindhi Hindu girls, whose parents now fear sending them to school. These children are being kidnapped, forcibly converted, and married off to much older Muslim mena clear injustice and an affront to human dignity. Bullo also condemned the Pakistani president, a puppet of the military, for selling off Sindh's land to those who keep him in power.

Talat Talpur addressed the egregious human rights violations committed by those who exploit their power to oppress the weak. He challenged those who know the whereabouts of Priya Kumari to come forward and stand for justice, urging them to expose the criminals and reunite this innocent child with her family. He reminded them that while they may face earthly consequences, they will be rewarded by a higher power for their courage. The perpetrators, he warned, will face divine retribution, as no religion condones crimes against humanity.

Munawar "Sufi" Laghari gave a stirring speech, blaming the Pakistani establishment for backing those responsible for tearing a child from her mother's embrace. He criticized these influential figures, shielded by their political patrons, for oppressing their own people and betraying their country to advance the interests of the Pakistani military.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor