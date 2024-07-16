Sindhi Foundation launches campaign in US for release of abducted Hindu girl

Washington, DC [US], July 16 : The Sindhi Foundation has announced a significant campaign in the US to advocate for the release of Priya Kumari, a Sindhi Hindu minor abducted three years ago in the Sindh Province of Pakistan.

The Foundation aims to raise awareness and put international pressure on Pakistan, urging the suspension of aid until Priya Kumari is freed.

In a press statement, the Sindhi Foundation said the campaign will commence on July 31 in Chicago with a protest outside the Pakistani Consulate from 9 am to 11 am.

"The Sindhi diaspora and human rights activists are expected to gather and voice their concerns over the Pakistani government's treatment of Sindhi Hindus and the broader issues affecting the Sindh region," the statemen said.

Priya Kumari's abduction is seen as part of a troubling pattern of crimes against Sindhi Hindus, which the Sindhi Foundation believes are state-sponsored.

The Foundation claims that Pakistan is attempting to homogenize its society by marginalizing minorities like the Sindhi Hindus, pushing them to migrate to India.

SSP Amjad Shaikh of the Sindh Police has mentioned that there are clues suggesting Priya is alive and possibly within reach.

However, Sufi Munawar Laghari, the executive director of the Sindhi Foundation, criticises the police and administration for providing false promises and creating false hopes to slow down the movement for Priya Kumari's freedom and divert public attention.

The Sindhi Foundation's campaign in the United States aims to highlight these issues on international platforms, hoping to apply pressure on Pakistan through diplomatic means and the suspension of foreign aid.

Notably, the campaign will continue until Priya Kumari is freed and justice is served.

