Sindhi Foundation to honour sacrifices of Sindhi activists in Washington

Washington DC [US], October 21: The Washington-based Sindhi Foundation will honour Sindh's historical struggle over a century in front of the Washington Monument here. Through this event, the organisation aims to collectively honour the sacrifices of Sindhi activists from political, cultural, and social denominations.

The Executive Director of the Sindhi organisation, Sufi Laghari said that no one has honoured the Sindhi activists who advocated for the freedom of Sindh.

Laghari said, "No one from the subcontinent or any other organisation has ever collectively honoured a large number of Sindhi activists who suffered in most brutal ways including but not limited to death by judicial and extra-judicial murders, confined in jail without trial, sentenced under martial law, tortured by totalitarian regimes, received harsh punishments like whips, lived in exile, disappeared by state agencies, and died under mysterious circumstances such as poisoning, staged encounters, unprovoked attacks from unknown assailants etc. All these sufferings they endured is for the betterment and freedom of Sindh, which is their motherland but is currently occupied by Pakistan."

Laghari further highlighted that they have collected pictures of 110 victims for the honour.

He said, "We have collected more than 110 photos of different affected people regardless of their political affiliation or ideology. However, these 110 photos are just a small part of thousands of victims, who suffered in movements for democracy, justice, freedom and peace against one-unit, martial laws, and other totalitarian regimes."

Further elaborating on the situation, Laghari said, "In addition to people who were direct victims of state apparatus, there were many others who were victims of state-sponsored criminals, dacoits, mullahs, and terrorist organisations such as MQM."

The organisation said that one must take note of the fact that all those Sindhis laid their lives for Sindh.

Announcing the event, the organisation emphasised, "After the establishment of Pakistan, Sindh's recent history is full of countless sad stories of affected individuals, their families and struggles on different issues. Instead of focusing on specific issues for their struggle, one must understand that they suffered for Sindh and at the end of the day they all are Sindhis. Such people add value and meaning to our society, culture, heritage, and history."

Sindhi Foundation has invited all Sindhis, human rights activists, representatives of the media, and social workers to pay respect and homage to the people who lost their lives and careers for Sindh. The foundation has said that this is the right opportunity for the Sindhis to express their gratitude towards the bravery and commitment of these people.

