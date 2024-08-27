Sindhi leader Shafi Burfat condemns state fascism in Pakistan, calls for independence referendums

Darmstadt [Germany], August 27 : Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) Chairman Shafi Burfat has condemned the ongoing situation in Balochistan and other regions of Pakistan as a severe violation of human rights and a manifestation of state fascism.

Burfat argued that the so-called democratic framework in Pakistan is a facade, primarily serving the interests of the Punjabi majority and its military elite.

He accused the Pakistani state of systematically oppressing historical regions, including Sindh, Balochistan, the Pashtun, and the Saraiki people, under the guise of religion and national unity.

Burfat's statement highlights that these regions are subjected to political oppression, economic exploitation, state terrorism, and cultural erasure. He asserted that the languages, cultures, and national identities of these historical regions are being distorted and suppressed to maintain the dominance of the Punjabi elite, who constitute a majority in Pakistan.

The Chairman draws parallels with the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh, where the Punjabi military was responsible for the massacre of three million Bengalis, arguing that similar tactics are being used today to subjugate other historical regions within Pakistan.

He criticised the international community, particularly nations in Europe and America, for perceiving Pakistan's political system as democratic.

According to Burfat, this perception ignores the expansionist and oppressive mindset of the Punjabi majority, which is enforced through military might. He called on the United Nations and global powers to recognise that the root cause of Pakistan's political and economic crises lies in the denial of freedom to these historical nations.

Burfat also condemned the 1973 constitution, which he claims was imposed to serve the political, economic, and strategic interests of Punjab at the expense of other nations within Pakistan.

He argued that the constitution forcibly annexed these nations, preventing them from achieving the independence that should have followed the creation of Bangladesh.

In light of these grievances, Burfat called for international intervention, urging the United Nations, European Union, and the United States to consider overseeing referendums for the independence of Balochistan and Sindhudesh.

He believes that such referendums, conducted under the supervision of an international UN peacekeeping force, would expose the true extent of state fascism, oppression, and occupation faced by these regions.

Burfat's statement is a strong appeal for the recognition of the national freedom of historical regions as a fundamental human right.

He emphasised that the struggle for national liberation is the highest form of democracy and the most crucial human rights issue in Pakistan. He urged the global community to take this matter seriously and to support the legitimate aspirations of these nations for independence and self-determination.

