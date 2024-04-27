Sindhi nationalist raises voice against forced conversion of Hindu girls

Karachi [Pakistan], April 27 : In a recent video message, Sohail Abro, chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), urged international human rights organizations to intervene for the safe release of Priya Kumari, a young Hindu girl who went missing two years ago while serving mourners of a Muharram procession in Sindh.

Abro highlighted the alarming trend of Sindhi Hindu girls being forcibly converted and married off to Muslim men, often under the influence of extremist figures in the country. He criticized the judiciary for siding with individuals accused of such actions and called for justice for victims like Priya Kumari.

"Sindhi Hindu girls are forcibly converted and married off to Muslim men and people like Mian Mithu are free to do such activities. Even when girls express their desire to go with their family, courts refuse to do so as they are on the side of people like Mian Mithu" said Sohail in his message on social media. The extremist cleric Mian Mithu is accused of kidnapping and forcing religious conversions of Hindu teenage girls in Pakistan.

In a significant event, a rally was organized by the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) commemorating the death anniversary of GM Syed, a prominent Sindhi politician. The participation of demonstrators from various districts of Sindh suggested a widespread sentiment among Sindhis for their rights and freedoms.

The issues highlighted, such as the recovery of missing persons and the protection of Sindhi Hindu girls from forced conversions, reflect ongoing concerns within the Sindhi community

"Sindhi and Baloch activists are abducted by Pakistani intelligence officials. For several years these activists remain missing. A political activist and student Sohail Raza Bhatti has been missing for the past eight years. No one knows whether he is alive or dead. His parents are knocking on the doors of the press club and courts," said Sohail in the video message.

