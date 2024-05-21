Singapore Airlines Accident: One Dead, Multiple Injured After Flight SQ321 Encounters Severe Turbulence

One dead and many others were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, travelling from London (Heathrow) to Singapore, encountered severe turbulence and was forced to divert to Bangkok on Tuesday, May 21. The Boeing 777-300ER landed safely at 15:45 hours local time, said Singapore Airlines in a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter).

Authorities have confirmed injuries and one fatality on board. Singapore Airlines expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Visuals From Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

🚨🇸🇬🇹🇭BREAKING: 1 DEAD, 30 INJURED ON BOEING FLIGHT TO SINGAPORE



A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 hit extreme turbulence that forced it to make an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok.



The aircraft was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew.



Source: BBC pic.twitter.com/VruJtfXAKT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 21, 2024

Confirming the accident, the Airlines said its flight SQ 321 of May 20, 2024, “encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545 hours local time. We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.”

Singapore Airlines Issued a Statment

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.



We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on… — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) May 21, 2024

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” the airline added.

Unverified claims circulate on social media regarding "air pockets."

Wow, Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 dropped about 6000 feet due to an air pocket. One person dead. Must have been incredibly scary #singaporeairlines#sq321pic.twitter.com/3hAAqZFHgp — Danny R (@Readd1) May 21, 2024

Some reports on X (Twitter) suggests the aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, may have dropped about 6,000 feet due to what some reports describe as an air pocket.