Singapore Battles New Wave of COVID-19 Cases, Health Minister Issues Warning, Urges To Wear Mask

Singapore is facing a new surge in COVID-19 cases, with over 25,900 cases reported from May 5 to 11. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has advised people to wear masks again as the situation escalates. He predicts that the wave will peak in the next two to four weeks.

To manage hospital bed capacity, public hospitals are reducing non-urgent surgeries and moving suitable patients to transitional care facilities or home care. Ong recommends an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for those at higher risk.

He warns that if cases double, Singapore's healthcare system will face significant strain. Despite being an endemic disease, there are no immediate plans for social restrictions. However, Singaporeans are urged to stay vigilant and updated on vaccinations.

Globally, the dominant COVID-19 variants remain JN.1 and its sub-lineages, including KP.1 and KP.2. These variants are being monitored, but there's no evidence suggesting they are more transmissible or severe.

Vaccines have proven to be safe and effective in protecting against severe illness. The ministry emphasizes the importance of vaccination to combat current and emerging virus strains.