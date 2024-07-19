Singapore-flagged vessel struck in Gulf of Aden

Singapore, July 19 A Singapore-flagged container vessel was struck by unidentified projectiles while transiting the Gulf of Aden, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said Friday.

The crew members extinguished the resulting fire onboard and are all safe, Xinhua news agency reported.

The container vessel moved under its own propulsion and arrived at Berbera Port, Somalia, to assess the damage and repairs needed, the MPA noted.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor